LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville lifeguard's quick-thinking helped save two lives while she was on vacation in South Carolina.
Lilly Pierce was on vacation in Myrtle Beach with family and some friends on June 11 when she and a few others decided to take a walk along the beach.
"Originally I wasn't going to go on the walk, but I guess something maybe told me I should go on the walk, I don't know why," Pierce said.
But about a mile or so from where they started, Pierce learned that reason.
Clinging to the poles beneath a pier, Pierce spotted two teenagers calling for help. The water was so rough the male had gotten separated from the female and neither were able to make it back to shore.
"Nobody was paying attention and nobody saw them. Their parents were trying to get help but nobody was helping so I just ran in and helped them," said Pierce.
Pierce said she gave her sunglasses to her friend and told them to run to the nearest lifeguard post to get help while she jumped into the water.
Pierce said she reached the female first, and helped her swim back to shore while also pulling the male.
"The tide was so strong he could not get to her. I was in neck-deep of water," Pierce said. "Their parents kind of pulled us all in together because the tide was so strong under the pier."
Pierce currently works at Louisville Turners and is on the Turners-Sawyer Swim Team. She said when she saw the people struggling to stay afloat, she just knew she needed to help.
"I grew up around water my whole life and I felt like I was a strong swimmer and capable enough to go in the water and help those people that needed help," Pierce said.
