Louisville teenager fights leukemia for a third time as his teachers rally donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pictures show Kaelan Avery Ray living life to the fullest — at a much happier time.
Kaelan, who's already been dealt a tough hand, is now dealing with another setback.
"This is the way I see it: I've faced death twice death in a row, so now, I have basically nothing to fear," he said.
Diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia while in middle school, Kaelan got the news he relapsed two days before his 17th birthday that he'd relapsed.
He's already had two bone marrow transplants, and now, he waits for another.
"I'm currently in contact isolation, so I'm not really allowed to leave the room," he said.
In order to be in the room with Kaelan, you have to wear gowns, masks and scrubs. His immune system is that vulnerable.
"It was right when we got back for spring semester," said Kathryn Brewer, Kaelan's teacher at Seneca High School. "He didn't return to our classes, and that's when we found out he relapsed, and that's when we were like, 'We need to do something.'"
Brewer and fellow teacher Allison Hughes have started selling bracelets to raise money for Kaelan's family. His single mother is having a tough time making ends meet.
"We have to figure out a way to make sure our bills are paid," said Cinnamon Avery, Kaelan's mother. "Kaelan, he's so strong and so courageous. I've seen him overcome so many odds now, it's ridiculous."
It's also unclear where they may have to travel to receive treatment.
"We have just been blown away by the support the students and staff have had," Hughes said.
All of the money goes directly to Kaelan's family to ease the financial burden now and what struggles could still lie ahead.
"And to give Kaelan the opportunity to keep fighting," Brewer said. "It's a long journey he has ahead, but he's a strong kid."
Kaelin is in the fight of his life, forced to contemplate what no child should ever have to.
"Right now, I think of the possibility I might die," Kaelan said. "Before all of this, I already had my future planned out. What I wanted to be, how I was going to do it."
A GoFundMe page has been started to help Kaelan's family. To donate, click here.
