LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager is using homemade products to turn a tragedy into treatment for cancer patients.
Laine Lloyd, 16, is a full-time student and part-time business owner who launched a pop-up shop this summer at Logan Street Market.
"We sell handmade masks, tie dye masks, tie dye socks, candles, bath bombs, and they're all citrusy," she said.
"I've been pretty busy lately," Lloyd said.
So far, the business, Orange You Glad, has earned Lloyd $1,600. And everything she's sold is homemade.
In February, her father, 50-year-old Russell Lloyd, died from brain cancer. And espite her own pain, Lloyd is committed to doing her part to change the odds.
"I wanted to do something to honor my dad," she said.
On Thursday, Lloyd gave part of her profit to the Brown Cancer Center.
"I wanted to be able to give back to the people who treated him so well over the course of about a year and a half," she said.
Dr. Brian Williams, a neurosurgeon at U of L Hospital, helped treat Lloyd's father and was proud to accept the donation on behalf of the Brown Cancer Center.
"So proud and inspired by the fact that she would be willing to go out and having a business of her own and then give back to the cancer center," Williams said. "Every little bit helps. Our patients deserve the best."
And that's why Lloyd was so excited about presenting the check to Williams.
"He is just the best," Lloyd said. "He treats everyone with kindness and patience."
Lloyd's father never got to see her business, but she has a pretty good idea what he would think.
"I think he would be very proud," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.