LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local therapy dog — and his human coworkers — jumped for joy because of a donation of dog food, bedding and toys.
Travis, a U of L Health therapy dog, comforts patients who are undergoing physical therapy, and online pet retailer Chewy just donated a basket full of goodies to the dog.
Physical therapist Cathy Gerrish, who helps take care of Travis and last year spent $2,000 of her own money on supplies, was elated.
“I felt like I won the lottery,” she said. “I mean, I was just giddy when I found out that they wanted to donate something, even if it was you know, three small things, toys or treats or whatever. Every little bit helps it really does.”
Travis was trained by an inmate at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women, through a partnership with Paws with a Purpose.
