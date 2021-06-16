LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend at Fourth Street Live!.
Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. It was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in the Southern states.
To celebrate, a festival Saturday will include the MELANnaire Marketplace, a pop-up mall showcasing Black vendors.
"We have a whole day full of amazing speakers, entertainment, as well as community resource vendors," said Nachand Trabue, who created the MELANnaire Marketplace.
The marketplace will open at noon this Saturday, June 19. It will then happen again every third Saturday of every month, also at Fourth Street Live!.
Saturday's market will have live music, spoken word acts and a performance by Victory Boyd.
Mayor Greg Fischer said it's important for the city, where only 2.4% of Louisville businesses are Black-owned. Fischer has asked for more than $13 million to support minority-owned businesses for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Last June, Fischer signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday for Louisville Metro Government, which went into effect this year.
For a list of events for Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration, click here. For more information about the MELANnaire Marketplace, including details on applying to be a vendor at the next event, click here.
The event also runs during 502 Black Business Week in Louisville, which ends on June 19. A time to support small, Black-owned businesses across the city, the business week will include more than 100 creative shops, restaurants, and more offering deals and discounts. For a list of participating businesses and deals, click here.
