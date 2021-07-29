LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government will use a $10,000 grant to let residents know about accessory dwelling units.
Known as an ADU, they are smaller, secondary buildings located on the same property as a house, according to a news release.
Earlier this year, the city reviewed its Land Development Code and changed regulations that will allow homeowners to build more ADUs to use or rent out.
The city hopes they will help increase housing diversity and make it easier for homeowners to earn more money.
The funding was provided by a Community Challenge Grant from the AARP, secured by Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21.
