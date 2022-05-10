LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new festival in Louisville aims to raise awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it.
Louisville's first MINDFEST festival will take place on May 21 at Roots 101 African American History Museum from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Festival organizers said the goal of the event is "to encourage community engagement around mental health topics, connect people with resources and decrease the overall stigma of mental health."
The event will include art, yoga, vendors, music, food, entertainment and panel discussions.
"We want to make sure that people know how to care for themselves and also want to really normalize that experience by having people come within the community and see that all these other people here are here because of mental health," said Amanda Villaveces, director of Mental Health Lou.
"And what's more normalizing than that?"
The Louisville Bats is teaming up with MINDFEST and will host Mental Health Awareness Night during their Thursday night game. A portion of all ticket sales will go to MindFEST.
If you or someone you know are having thoughts of harming yourself, text LOU to 741741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
