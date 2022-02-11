LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Olympians are in this weekend Louisville competing at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
The "Eastern Indoors" track and field event is put on by the American Track League. The professional league has been operating in the U.S. for eight years.
"This whole venue, the indoor track, the outdoor track to my left here are state-of-the-art," Olympian Devon Allen said. "One of the nicest tracks I've ran on."
For many athletes, getting into elite competitions means traveling overseas.
The American Track League hosts competitions all over the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Nashville.
Athletes competing in events Saturday can earn points toward world rankings.
"The minute I walked in this facility, I was like, 'Wow, it's really beautiful,'" Olympian Sandi Morris said. "The runway feels super fast. That's really important in the pole vault and for good performance no matter which event it is. The track feels good. I'm excited about tomorrow. It's beautiful, and I'm happy Louisville is having us."
The event starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and admission is $8.
