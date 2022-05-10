LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler is undergoing brain surgery Tuesday after being shot in a drive-by shooting.
Ocean Robertson was shot in the head when she was 5 months old, in December 2020, near the intersection of West Oak and Dr. W. J. Hodge streets in the California neighborhood. Her mother, Fa'Quansa Ancrum, 30, died in the shooting, but Ocean survived.
She's dealt with numerous medical issues since the shooting, including severe seizures. The 23-month-old child is going through a surgery at Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville for a procedure to stop the seizures.
"The challenges that she has faced from being 5 months old to 23 months old now is something that a lot of people could not have made it through. But by the grace of God, she's here," said Cheryl Donley, Robertson's great-aunt. "So, we do know that she is the greatest testimony. She is going to be a great testimony."
Robertson's surgery could take seven to 10 hours. It started around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
"Just seeing the sheer strength that this baby has to have within her to be able to move forward every day and just take breaths of life," said Christie Welch, deputy director of Christopher 2X Game Changers. "No matter what has been dealt to her, she wants to live. That is the biggest issue with this problem of gun violence in the city. Everybody has a want to live, and other people's decisions are putting people's opportunities to do that in harm's way."
No suspects have been arrested in the drive-by shooting.
