LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville looks and feels like it’s in an offseason right now, but tourism industry leaders say that’s better than nothing.
Stacey Yates, the vice president of marketing and communication for Louisville Tourism, said it’s hard to measure success when many of the industry standards are limited now by the coronavirus pandemic. However, some hotels are starting to see more overnight stays.
"Downtown is open for business. We’ve even had a couple conventions — albeit, much smaller ones," Yates said. "We call them self-contained. They’re usually just held at a hotel or a ballroom, anywhere from 10 to 200 people.”
Next week’s Street Rod Nationals is expected to be a litmus test for future events.
"I think right now any overnight stay is a success," Yates said. "And we clearly do have some visitation in the city, so I think that is a good indication of slow recovery."
The 51st Street Rod Nationals will be the first major event the city has hosted since March. Organizers are expecting potentially 15,000 people — half the usual turnout — for the mainly outdoor event. Hotels near the airport and Kentucky Exposition Center are not sold out, but they are filling up for Aug. 6 through 9.
Street Rod Nationals is expected to make an $8 million economic impact, which is about half of what it was last year.
Some downtown hotels are still not taking reservations, but Yates said it’s expected those will open again as more conventions are booked.
"As we see if National Street Rods is successful in holding safe convention, and as we grow that convention business back, I think they’ll be more confident in opening their doors," she said.
Louisville Tourism usually calls around to hotels about a month out from the Kentucky Derby to check on reservations. With the iconic horse race pushed back to Sept. 5 in front of a limited number of spectators, Yates said tourism officials are not going to make those calls until maybe two weeks out.
"With how fluid the situation is," Yates said, "it is just still outside the window to be able to have any indication of what’s going to happen. I think people are still waiting to see if they even have tickets. Do they want to keep them? Do they want to turn them back in?"
Churchill Downs has not yet released exact details on how many people will be allowed at Derby.
Related Stories:
- Louisville officials hopeful about upcoming Street Rod Nationals
- Churchill Downs says Kentucky Derby 146 will allow limited number of spectators on Sept. 5
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.