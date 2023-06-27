LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville received $13.7 million in funding for tourism, law enforcement and pedestrian safety, announced on Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Building a better Kentucky means supporting our people and investing in our communities,” Beshear said in a news release. “The awards announced today will bring more people to Louisville while making communities safer and more accessible. The more wins we can secure for Kentucky on days like this, the brighter our future is for everyone.”
Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau was awarded $12.1 million for travel marketing and promotion to attract meetings and convention. The funding comes from the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
“Hats off to the Kentucky legislature and Governor’s office for enabling us to move into a growth phase for tourism by significantly increasing our advertising spend,” Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said in a news release. “Louisville Tourism’s role is to inspire travel."
Battle said the city hosted 19 million visitors in 2019 and has a goal of increasing that number to 25 million annually by 2030.
Beshear also announced a $500,000 award to the Garden & Gun Project to support multicounty collaborative destination marketing. The project will focus on experiences in the bourbon industry, according to a news release.
There was also $876,000 awarded for safety improvements to La Grange Road. The project will introduce more features like bike lanes and sidewalks.
Three law enforcement agencies in the city are also receiving funding as part of the Law Enforcement Protection Program. St. Matthews Police is receiving $193,730, Lyndon Police Department is receiving $26,483 while Meadow Vale Police Department will get $8,702.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.