LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism is projecting the city’s top 15 events and conventions tentatively planned for 2021 could create an economic impact of more than $350 million.
The president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, Karen Williams, said it’s an encouraging since, since 2020 was such a bust. Every single one of the city’s top money-making events, conventions or tradeshows were canceled last year.
“Last year, 90% of our business, if not more, was taken off our books," Williams said. "But because of the vaccine, we have real hope now."
Louisville Tourism releases economic impact projections at the start of each year. The top 15 events, conventions and tradeshows for 2021 could create nearly $355 million in economic impact. The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks count for more than half of that total, and the rest are conservative estimates.
“Most of them feel that their business or their event will be anywhere from 40, 30, 20% down," Williams said. "But their plan is to go ahead and still have the convention."
All of the city's biggest annual conventions have agreed to rebook their events in Louisville this year.
Event Name
Estimated Attendance
Estimated Economic Impact
Kentucky Derby / Kentucky Oaks
TBD
$197,969,191
GIE+Expo
19,125
$19,552,626
TFN Camps & Clinics “Run 4 Roses”
22,500
$16,456,704
Assn of Equipment Manufacturers - The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE)
20,000
$15,679,281
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull
200,000
$12,665,786
TFN Camps & Clinics “Battle in the Boro”
9,000
$11,963,818
Mid-America Trucking Show - Annual Trade Show
36,500
$11,723,097
NSRA Street Rod Nationals
22,500
$11,558,920
North American International Livestock Annual Expo
200,000
$11,313,547
Junior Volleyball Association World Challenge
10,500
$11,149,410
Circle Center Volleyball Mid East Qualifiers Girls Tournament
17,000
$10,226,871
KIVA Sports/OVVC Adidas Bluegrass Tournament
7,000
$6,786,824
Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Association HPBExpo 2021
6,000
$6,220,518
USAV Open National Championships & Corporate Annual Meetings
4,550
$5,814,080
Louder Than Life (Danny Wimmer Presents)
45,000
$5,798,087
Williams said it’s going to be a gradual recovery process for Louisville’s tourism industry, and all the events are subject to change if the pandemic worsens. Each event is also required to submit COVID-19 safety plans to the state and must be approved by the governor’s office before taking place.
However, Williams said, the encouraging news that the city is booking conventions will have ripple effects on the hospitality industry as it gets closer to the events. Williams said her team will be notifying hotels, restaurants, attractions and transportation companies between 30 and 60 days out to each event so that they are prepared with appropriate amount of staff to handle the influx of visitors.
“We know that 2021 will not be as it was in 2019," she said. "But it does give the hope and the willpower for these hotels and restaurants to start bringing their people back."
