LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville tourism leaders said summer 2021 proved the industry is rebounding after a historic industry low in 2020.
Zack Davis, vice president of destination services for Louisville Tourism called it a great summer.
"We hosted about as many events in this summer alone, as we did in the entire calendar year of 2020," Davis said. "So there is certainly optimism, but we have a long way to go to get back to where we were."
Davis point to the summer's vacation culture as a big drive for what kind of tourism impact the city will have. But for fall, the city is relying on venues.
Thankfully, the city has plenty, like the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Kentucky International Convention Center and Lynn Family Stadium.
David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues — which owns the expo and convention centers — said in a non-pandemic year, those two properties can bring in about $380 million to the community.
"I feel good about our future," he said. "It's challenging, not knowing exactly how well this is going to continue. But we're learning to adapt, and those who will be successful in this business, like all others, have to be able to adapt."
One way the two large venues have adapted to COVID-19 concerns is introducing hybrid options for clients: half-online, half in-person.
And you can't mention tourism without also mentioning Churchill Downs and its loyal racing fans, Louisville Slugger Museum — which saw its highest numbers in two years — and the Kentucky bourbon scene, which has has its own sub-industry to itself.
Newcomers to town quickly realize there's so many distilleries in and around Louisville that it takes multiple trips to see it all.
"There's a lot more distilleries for us to come and hit in the future years," one tourist told WDRB News on Wednesday, "Our wives just may not understand that just yet, but we do."
The Kentucky Expo and Convention centers combined have about 40 events already planned through the end of the year.
