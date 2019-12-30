LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tourism officials are looking back at 2019 fondly after what they say was a very strong year.
On Monday, the finishing touches put on the west wing of the Galt House Hotel with what will soon wrap up its largest overhaul to date ,one General Manger Patrick Gregory saidd was needed to keep up with a fast moving city.
“Lots of the heavy lifting occurred in 2019 as we also went through very high occupancy," Gregory said. "But as we get into 2020, it will be a year of finishing a project and really looking forward."
The remodel is just one of several changes downtown Louisville and visitors have seen over the last 12 months.
This fiscal year, more than 711,000 hotel room nights were booked, 57,000 more than expected.
New boutique Hotels like Moxy and Hotel Distil are drawing their own crowds, offering an alternative for the typical convention-goer.
“Those are the hotels (people) want," said Karen Williams, CEO of the Louisville Tourism. "So now we have both fronts covered, and we are not really slowing down. Our foot is still on the gas pedal."
Events like Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life drew in hundreds of thousands of people, which translated in millions of dollars for the city.
Williams said, like with any growing city, there are some obstacles that can be a challenge, like working on the city’s mobility and work force development.
New spaces like the Logan Street Market and the Waterfront Botanical Gardens also give an economic boost when it comes to leisure businesses.
Tourism officials are in the middle of a 5-10 year master plan to keep the spotlight on Louisville and its growth.
“In all purposes 2020 looks really, really good for Louisville,” Williams said.
Interest in the city is so strong that tourism officials said they receive calls weekly from new hotels that want to build in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.