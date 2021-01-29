LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism was approved last week for a $1.3 million PPP loan, which will be the first piece of financial support the agency has received to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loan will specifically go toward payroll and rent so it frees up the already tight fiscal budget to do the necessary work of marketing the city, attracting more tourists and bringing in more conventions.
“Tourism has been devastated nationwide," said Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "For us, tourism is the third-largest industry in the state, and we want to be able to be competitive when we get to the other side of this."
Williams and her team have been fighting for months to allow tourism agencies to apply for federal loans through the SBA. These organizations in Kentucky faced a major roadblock in finding financial support through 2020, because they did not technically qualify.
“We were classified as a quasi-governmental agency," Williams said. "We didn’t get any money from the city or from the state, but it’s how we collect our transient room tax through the Revenue Commission."
Around 95% of Louisville Tourism’s budget comes from the transient room tax, which has been significantly impacted with so few people traveling and booking hotel stays during a pandemic. The other 5% of the budget comes from advertising and partnerships, which have also suffered.
The tourism agency’s budget pre-pandemic was nearly $25 million, but it’s been slashed to about $10 million now. And without this loan, Williams said the group was preparing to have to make more cuts.
“We've had to take cuts — cuts in salaries — we have furloughed people, we've laid people off," Williams said. "And we have at best been limping along over the past six months. So this couldn't have come at a better time. And we are thrilled that we can weather — if you will — the next four or five months and really be able to promote, and market and be competitive."
A state taskforce was created over the summer and was successful at working with Congress to change tourism organization’s classification. So once the most recent round of federal relief was approved, Louisville Tourism applied and was granted a $1.3 million PPP loan last week. Williams said SBA determined the amount of the loan on Louisville Tourism’s current budget and size.
On Thursday, the board met to revise the budget for a fourth time to include the new boost. It is not clear how much of the loan will be forgivable, but Williams said the revised budget accounts for that.
“We have planned accordingly,” Williams said. “We look if it's 20-30% that we have to pay back. We're positioned to do that. But if it's 100% forgivable, then we have much to celebrate.”
Williams is predicting leisure travel will start to pick up in the spring with the availability of more vaccinations nationwide, and she believes convention business will be more stable starting in the fall. Earlier in January, Louisville Tourism projected the city’s top-15 events and conventions tentatively planned for 2021 could create an economic impact of more than $350 million.
“We're booking conventions in 22 and 23 and 24 and 25 and beyond," Williams said. "And not only do you need the team to do that, but you need the ability to do that to be competitive with these other cities that are bidding against us. Louisville was a hot destination a year ago. And when we get to the other side of this, we will be that hot destination again. And now with the PPP, it allows us to take a breath, let the staff we have do the work we need to do."
