LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville's Trader Joe's have voted to unionize.
Workers voted 48-36 to form a union, according to Trader Joe's United.
This marks the third Trader Joe's location in the country where workers have voted to unionize.
Workers at the Louisville store, off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews, wrapped up voting Thursday evening. They announced their intent to form a union in late December 2022.
It's part of a new wave of unionizing in service sector jobs such as coffee shops and retail stores.
