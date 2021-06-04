LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WDRB) -- With no indications of it stopping, trauma doctors in Louisville are urging the public to change the way it thinks about gun violence.
University of Louisville sees almost all of the shooting victims in the city, as it is the only Level I trauma center for adults in the region.
From Jan. 1, 2021 through May 19, 2021, the hospital has treated 392 shooting victims.
"Regardless of the amount of injuries sustained of the course of any given year, about one in five of those patients will die as a result of those injuries," trauma physician Dr. Keith Miller said.
In 2020, the hospital saw 794 victims of gun violence.
"We sort of see the spectrum of human emotion, predominantly fear and anger," Miller said. "I fear that at some point this becomes a new normal or acceptable in some way due to this feeling of futility or hopelessness."
From Thursday into Friday, five more people were shot in Louisville. One of those, a teenager, died.
It's now the fear of community activists that the violence is spreading and not just as highly-concentrated in certain neighborhoods as it used to be.
"Shootings are spreading wide and far," activist Christopher 2X said. "There is brazenness. There are no territorial boundaries anymore."
Miller believes that leaders should take gun violence as seriously as the COVID-19 pandemic and put mitigation measures in place on an equal scale.
"You're looking at 11,250 years of potential life lost (from 2020)," Miller said. "This is just to put it in perspective that in our community this is a major problem. Our response to gun violence has not been within a public health framework."
Data provided by UofL Health says University Hospital has seen more than 400 victims of gunshots so far in 2021.
