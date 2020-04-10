LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traveling nurse from Louisville who was in a coma while fighting COVID-19 has returned home.
“I want to say, ‘Thank you’ to all those doctors and nurses respiratory therapist care partners to every person that helped take care of me and helped save my life,” Angela Engler said. “I want to (thank) them because I know I gave them hell in that hospital when I was under. I know I extubated myself.
“I want to say, ‘Thank you’ for saving my life, and you all took such great care of me."
Engler is from Louisville but was working at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
She was sick for a month and in a coma for about a week, and when she woke up, she posted a Facebook Live video to urge people to stay home.
She was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Engler is still in isolation at her Tennessee apartment, with daily nurse visits and physical and occupational therapy.
But Engler told WDRB News that she can't wait to help others.
“Even though I almost lost my life because of my job, I still don't regret ever being a nurse," she said. "As soon as I am able to go back, I will go back."
Engler also took part in a COVID-19 medical trial that included the use of a drug to fight malaria.
