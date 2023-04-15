LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation held its second annual Tree Fest on Saturday in celebration of Arbor Day.
Volunteers planted nearly 200 trees throughout Joe Creason Park in partnership with Trees Louisville.
"Today's objective was really to notify people and make people more aware of our urban canopy, to know what benefits trees provide to the city of Louisville," said Morgan Grubbs. "Then just to appreciate those benefits as well."
Other activities included tree giveaways, guided nature walks, tree climbing, rock climbing walls, crafts, games and vendor booths.
National Arbor Day is scheduled for April 28.
