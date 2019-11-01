LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a notorious triple murder suspect has been doing exactly what you shouldn't do in court.
Brice Rhodes has cursed at Louisville judges, made threats and fought with his own attorney, and he keeps getting away with that behavior in court.
Rhodes was in court this week for a pre-trial hearing and had a lot to say. In fact, maybe too much to say.
"They committed perjury in a court of law, which is a felony in the state of Kentucky," Rhodes said in court.
Trying to get the judge's attention, Rhodes said, "Aye, sir. I just want to go back to the first thing about him being removed from my case."
Rhodes was belligerent and confrontational, directing his anger at detectives, the prosecution and even his own attorney.
"As far as him, he really doesn't have anything to do with this because he, we are not on speaking terms," he said to Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham. "He's not in my best interest."
After being allowed a lot of leeway, Rhodes' eventually directed his anger at Cunningham, asking him to dismiss the case and replace his attorney.
In an angry exchange with the judge, Rhodes said, "Your job is not to worry about me. Your job is to do your job. Don't worry about me. That's what I'm saying. I worry about me. You worry about your g*****n self. You gonna find out though ... You're gonna find out real quick. I promise that. Promise that."
But if Rhodes is angry about what happened in court this week, he's not the only one.
"He's up there cursing at the judge," said Jackie Partee, the grandmother of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, two of the people Rhodes is accused of killing. "My first thought was to really just to go after him for the way he's doing things."
Partee was in court Thursday and was outraged by what she saw and heard.
"It puts me in another state of mind, because I can go in there. I done prayed. Lord knows I done prayed," she said. "I pray to ask the Lord to help me maintain my composure, because I don't know where this fool is coming off at."
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown is prosecuting the case and understands Partee's frustration. She said there's a reason Rhodes is being allowed to speak so freely.
"We've explained to them that we have to do this right," Jones Brown said. "Otherwise, we will just be back there doing it again.
"In every case, (the family wants) immediate closure. Obviously and unfortunately, the court process takes a long time."
Partee understands the process, but she feels strongly about what happened in court.
"I'm going in there in a frame of mind when I see this nut," she said. "He ain't doing nothing but playing the system."
There have been four attorneys appointed to represent Rhodes since his arrest. It is unlikely he'll get another attorney, though he is able to hire someone.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in July.
