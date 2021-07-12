LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is tripling funding for its long-running program that helps low- and moderate-income residents with down payments on a home.
Mayor Greg Fischer said about 150 households could be served in the current budget year, which started July 1, thanks to $3 million in funding for the program.
“There are a lot of people who have been paying rent on time for decades, but for whatever reason, they can’t come up with a down payment,” Fischer said during a news conference Monday.
Fischer added that the city has also committed $7.7 million for four programs that people repair their homes – Regular Home Repair, At-Risk, Russell Rental Rehab and Exterior Code Alleviation.
"The need for housing has been overwhelming for quite some time and the extra money in the budget is extra appreciated," said Marilyn Harris, director of the Louisville Metro Office of Housing.
The program provides zero-interest second mortgages to cover up to 20% of the home purchase price, which are repaid over five to 15 years, depending on the purchase. And half of the debt is forgiven if buyers use the home as their primary residence during the loan period.
“Homeownership is crucial for residents to build generational wealth," Fischer said. Through the Down Payment Assistance Program, we are broadening access to homeownership for people for whom a down payment is a barrier to entry,. And our home repair programs help to existing homeowners who are struggling to pay for costly repairs and may risk losing their home or be forced to live in unsafe or unsanitary conditions as a result.”
The average amount of assistance, which can also be applied to closing costs, is about $22,000, city officials said.
Buyers need not be first-time home buyers, but their gross annual income cannot exceed certain thresholds, depending on family size.
Those limits are:
- Single person: $43,050
- Family of two: $49,200
- Family of three: $55,350
- Family of four: $61,500
- Family of five: $66,450
- Family of six: $71,350
Eligible applicants must:
- Be pre-approved for a mortgage from a local financial institution;
- Have no unpaid collections, past due balances or un-discharged bankruptcies, except medical collections of up to $10,000;
- Have at least $1,500 in savings;
- And meet set home price limits.
Applications for the down-payment and home repair programs may be submitted at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/louisvilleky/participant, and paper copies are available at the Metro Development Center, 444 S. Fifth St. Learn more about the Down Payment Assistance Program at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/housing/down-payment-assistance-program.
The city is hoping these programs will help people across all races. In Louisville, 37.2% of black residents own their homes, lower than the national average 41.8%, Fischer said.
The Regular Home Repair, At-Risk and Russell Rental Rehab programs focus maintaining and increasing the supply of affordable, decent, safe and sanitary housing by making investments that positively impact the health and safety of the occupants, including repairing or replacing HVAC, furnace, electrical, plumbing, roof and gutters.
The Exterior Code Alleviation Program eliminates exterior code violations and makes minor essential exterior repairs to make sure houses are warm, safe and dry. Money from this program may pay for repair or replacement of exterior painting, siding, foundation, windows and roofs. The average amount of Home Repair assistance is $24,000 per applicant.
The Exterior Code Alleviation Program and Regular Home Repair Program are available to qualified residents throughout Louisville. The Russell Rental Rehab Program is only available to property owners in the Russell neighborhood, and the At-Risk Program is for residents in west Louisville, Shelby Park and Smoketown.
Learn more about the Home Repair programs at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/housing/home-repair-programs.
But if you want to get help with this program, you'll have to wait. Applications opened July 1 and closed quickly.
"Our team has now received over 800 applications and calls from people seeking that assistance," Fischer said. "Because of that overwhelming demand, our office of housing has just closed applications for the home repair program."
