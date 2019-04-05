LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a rating of 4.99 stars after 6,400 rides, Leon Melton is one of the best Uber drivers anywhere, and you'll find him cruising the streets of Louisville.
"My favorite part is you never know who you're going to pick up, and you never know where they're going to go," he said with a smile as he piloted his immaculate Cadillac SRX down West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. "It's going to be a busy night. It's easy to do 20 rides."
For Melton, along with other Uber and Lyft drivers, the next few weekends will only get busier with Thunder over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby quickly approaching.
"Things are starting to pick up, and things are starting to bloom. The increase of tourism is coming into Louisville," Melton said.
That's why Melton urges his riders to take steps to protect their safety when catching a ride, especially after what happened in South Carolina just days ago. Police there say a University of South Carolina student was kidnapped and murdered by a driver who she thought was an Uber driver but wasn't.
"It was very heartbreaking," Melton said. "I never like to hear that somebody got hurt or killed."
Melton has felt the aftermath all the way in Louisville. He says some of his customers are now more cautious, which he applauds.
Every time you take an Uber trip, make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver by opening your app and completing 3 safety pick-up steps:✓ Match the license plate number✓ Match the car make and model✓ Check the driver’s photohttps://t.co/T12VB6lAwd pic.twitter.com/O12npgaO9J— Uber (@Uber) April 3, 2019
Meanwhile, Uber has launched a new safety campaign called "Check Your Ride." The rideshare company wants riders to do three things before getting into a suspected Uber:
- Match the license plate number to the one listed in the app
- Match the car make and model to those listed in the app
- Check the driver's appearance to the photo displayed in the app
"Don't jump into any car. Make sure it's the right one," Melton adds. "Just because it has an Uber sticker on it, does not mean that it is an Uber car."
Melton reminds riders of another palette of safety tools that are also part of the Uber app's Safety Center. By clicking a shield icon during a ride, you can request 911 assistance and share your trip (your location and trip status) with a family member or friend. He believes its also smart to ask an Uber driver to confirm your name before getting in the car.
Melton believes riders are already putting those tips to practice.
"There's been an increase in people checking my license plate, asking me what is my name and who are you here to pick up, and I really do appreciate that and have a lot of respect that people are doing it," he said.
He said while Uber gets plenty of bad press when unfortunate incidents happen, he still believes it's a good service that saves lives by keeping intoxicated people from driving.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.