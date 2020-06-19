LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a $50 million Black community fund to police reform and help with homeownership, the Louisville Urban League and more than 50 community organizations are asking city leaders for immediate action to address racial inequalities.
“This is not a time for fragility. It is not a time to cower behind guilt and discomfort. We are not interested in being studied and examined further. Now is the time for direct action, and we cannot — will not — tolerate any further delays,” the groups wrote in a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council President David James on Friday.
The 20-page letter was signed by Louisville community leaders including Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League; faith leaders and organizations including the Jewish Community of Louisville; and education leaders such as the Rev. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College, and John Marshall, diversity chief at Jefferson County Public Schools.
The groups’ demands, which cover areas such as housing, jobs, justice and education, include:
- A top-to-bottom external review of Louisville Metro Police Department
- The creation of a pipeline of Black educators
- Greater access to well-trained, certified, mental health professionals and resources
- Empowering 100 Black households to achieve homeownership by June 2022
- The creation of a $50 million Black Community Fund to address “the compounding crises of structural inequality, plummeting economic mobility, mounting death tolls and ongoing injustice and brutality (that) have been raging for generations.”
“We are a collective in our pain and we are united in our need for multi-dimensional responses and investment,” the groups said.
