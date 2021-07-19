LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League is launching a new event.
A Black business pop-up shop is today, Monday, July 19, at the Norton Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More than 40 vendors are expected set up.
The Louisville Urban League says the pop-up event will provide opportunities to Black business owners who need areas to promote, display and sell their products.
Some of the vendors include:
- Sow Journey, LLC
- Barbie Klaire's KandyLand Smoothies
- Soul Hi Vegan
- Mary's Twisted Biscuits
- Royal Couture Treats
- Brew & Sip Coffee Bar
- SunshineSmilez
- Gifts From Kenny
- Bath Wonderland
- Metro Louisville Youth Basketball Association
- Fierce Kitty Cosmetics
- Honey Dips Treats
- Boujee Boards & More
- Angel Eyez and more LLC
- Crystals Harmony
- SeQuel Scents
- Bella Notte Boutique
- Loc N Key
- West Louisville athletics
- Got Munchies? LLC
- DeChe's Cakes And Treats, LLC
- Fierce Kitty Cosmetics
- Gimme Some Suga
- CT Collections
- Lit Scents Candle Co
- Good reads with good looks
- Simply United Together
- Tiana's House of Beauty
- B Abell Comprehensive Services LLC
- Fitz 4 Queens Boutique LLC
- Gyenami of Louisville featuring waist beads queen
- Sweettrxpped
- BRAINFREEZE: Cones For A Cause
- THE AMRÉ
- West Louisville athletics
- Happie's Fashion Boutique
- Amiracle Ade Stand
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.