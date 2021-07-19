BREW & SIP COFFEE BAR RIBBON CUTTING (4).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League is launching a new event.

A Black business pop-up shop is today, Monday, July 19, at the Norton Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More than 40 vendors are expected set up.

The Louisville Urban League says the pop-up event will provide opportunities to Black business owners who need areas to promote, display and sell their products.

Some of the vendors include:

  • Sow Journey, LLC
  • Barbie Klaire's KandyLand Smoothies
  • Soul Hi Vegan
  • Mary's Twisted Biscuits
  • Royal Couture Treats
  • Brew & Sip Coffee Bar
  • SunshineSmilez
  • Gifts From Kenny
  • Bath Wonderland
  • Metro Louisville Youth Basketball Association
  • Fierce Kitty Cosmetics
  • Honey Dips Treats
  • Boujee Boards & More
  • Angel Eyez and more LLC
  • Crystals Harmony
  • SeQuel Scents
  • Bella Notte Boutique
  • Loc N Key
  • West Louisville athletics
  • Got Munchies? LLC
  • DeChe's Cakes And Treats, LLC
  • Gimme Some Suga
  • CT Collections
  • Lit Scents Candle Co
  • Good reads with good looks
  • Simply United Together
  • Tiana's House of Beauty
  • B Abell Comprehensive Services LLC
  • Fitz 4 Queens Boutique LLC
  • Gyenami of Louisville featuring waist beads queen
  • Sweettrxpped
  • BRAINFREEZE: Cones For A Cause
  • THE AMRÉ
  • Happie's Fashion Boutique
  • Amiracle Ade Stand

