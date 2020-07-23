LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two dozen students preparing to head for college got a big donation from the Louisville Urban League on Thursday morning.
The league gave 22 students brand new laptops.
The students are members of the Louisville Urban League's Project Ready program and just graduated high school. Some of them picked up their new computers Thursday as they get ready to continue their education.
"All 22 of them were accepted to college," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. "They're going off to college. Some of them, I guess, will be starting virtually, but we want to make sure that they have what they need.
"We are giving them laptops because we are in a pandemic, and everyone has to have a laptop now. It's even more important."
The laptops were donated by Louisville-based LDG.
