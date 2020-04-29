Louisville Urban League offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests for west Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville residents and clients and partners of The Louisville Urban League are invited to sign up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday.
Norton Healthcare is partnering with The Louisville Urban League to make the testing possible for about 500 individuals. The test site will be located at The Louisville Urban League at 1535 West Broadway in the Russell neighborhood. Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m.
Registration is required for an appointment. To register for the drive-thru testing event, call 502-861-4600 and choose Option 1. Or CLICK HERE to register online. Separate registrations will be needed for everyone in the vehicle. Please bring a photo ID.
Everyone must remain inside their vehicle at all times during the test. Volunteers will be on site to guide you through the process. Please follow signs and directions.
Test results can be returned in three to five days and will be available to your MyNortonChart account. Creating a MyNortonChart account is the fastest way to get your results.
Anyone who tests positive will be notified by phone, while those who test negative will receive a letter in the mail.
There is no charge for the screening.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.