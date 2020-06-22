LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black community members in Louisville are working to get out the vote.
The Louisville Urban League, Black Voters Matter, Black Lives Matter Louisville, Louisville NAACP and the Collective Education Fund are partnering to get help get voters to the polls for Tuesday's Kentucky primary, according to a news release.
The groups are texting registered voters to remind them to vote, offer transportation, support voters who may be waiting in long lines on election day and using other ways to engage and encourage voters.
"It's critical, right now especially, that we push for change because so much is really wrong and it's being highlighted now more than ever. And we have the momentum, so we need to take that and run with it." Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. "Let's get out, let's protest through our votes. Let's push for change through our votes."
TARC will also be providing free shuttle rides from Union Station on West Broadway to the Kentucky Expo Center from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Shuttles run every 30 minutes. Organizers say they will also provide other free ride options to voters.
Organizers are also encouraging anyone experiencing difficulties with voting on Tuesday to share their story on social media using #AllEyesOnKentucky.
Related stories:
- Senate, House races among decisions in Kentucky primary
- Where and how to cast your ballot in Kentucky's primary election
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.