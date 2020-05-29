LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of the Louisville Urban League marched Thursday night with those seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, but she also found time to comfort a young man who had been shot.
Sadiqa Reynolds shared on Facebook what she saw last night, when hundreds of protesters chanted and demanded justice for the killing of Taylor, who was killed in March after Louisville Metro Police officers served a search warrant at her home.
Protesters were mostly peaceful early Thursday, but the mood shifted as night set in, with some protesters trying to flip a prison transport, police using tear gas and other crowd-disbursal methods, and shots being fired, injuring seven people.
As police tried to control the crowd, Reynolds talked to protesters and got on her knees to comfort a young man you had been shot.
"I just wanted him to be OK. I didn't want him to be alone," Reynolds said. "I think most people would have done what I did."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.