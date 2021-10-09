LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A check for $10,000 from members of Building Equal Bridges, The Tyler Gerth Foundation was presented to the Louisville Urban League on Saturday for another year of their Polaroid Project program.
Last year, the Polaroid Project in partnership with Seek Common Ground, distributed free cameras to over 150 kids, grades K through 12, for a six-week project.
The funding will cover cameras and equipment for all of the students and the program's facilitation with a local professional photographer.
"It is a privilege to partner with Louisville Urban League for the Polaroid Project," Brittany Loewen, President of Building Equal Bridges, the Tyler Gerth Foundation, said in a press release. "We were immediately attracted to this initiative as we seek to invest in the lives of local youth through mentorship and developing the passion for photography."
Building Bridges, The Tyler Gerth Foundation is named after Tyler Gerth, who was killed on June 27, 2020 while photographing and supporting the movement for racial justice in Louisville.
The Gerth Foundation's gift will name the Polaroid Project in his honor and extend the program for the entire school year from October through April and will intentionally target 60 students in grades 3rd through 7th.
