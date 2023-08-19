LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Veteran's Club has launched a podcast. It's called "Make Way" and it drops every Tuesday at 8 a.m.
It's a resource for veterans, first responders, and their families who can't attend Veteran's Club's events regularly.
Each episode showcases a new guest, some are retired CFO's, others run fitness organizations or nonprofits. But all guests share different perspectives on life, career, professional, fitness and mental health.
"It's been incredible, really, really encouraging," Harrell said.
Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veteran's Club, is the main host of the podcast. He said people are listening all over the United States and in places like Brazil and Nigeria.
"Our goal was to make people feel like they're having a conversation with us, that we're all sitting at the table," Harrell said. "And we're just talking about some some really good stuff that matters and so far so good that we've had some really good feedback and we look forward to continuing doing this."
The podcast is available on any streaming service. The 14th episode comes out next week and each one ranges from 45 minutes to an hour long.
If you are interested in speaking on the podcast, you can reach out to the Veteran's Club by calling: (502)487-1464, or visiting their main office located at 4218 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207. They have guest speakers lined up for the next six months.
