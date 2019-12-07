LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local veterans and their families gathered Saturday in Louisville in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago.
Honor Flight Bluegrass hosted an event at the Frazier History Museum to honor local WWII veterans. The Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service's attack on the U.S. naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, killed more than 2,400 Americans and launched the United States into World War II. For many veterans, that fateful day changed their lives forever.
"The hardest was the beginning," WWII veteran Ernest Micka said. "None of us experienced anything like what we were going to go into, and it was rough ... tough."
Honor Flight Bluegrass also announced the dates of its first two 2020 trips to Washington, D.C. at the anniversary event. Any WWII or Korean War veterans interested in participating in the Honor Flight can find more information on the organization's website.
