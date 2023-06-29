LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The poor air quality in the Louisville area isn't just a problem for humans — it's hard on our pets, too.
Doctors at Springhurst Animal Hospital suggest keeping a close eye on your animals.
"Anything that effects us, certainly effects our pets. Dogs, cats, and even horses," said Dr. Lisa Keehner.
Vets are most concerned about dogs, particularly those who deal with allergies and asthma on regular days. They said the smoke will only irritate them further.
The eyes of your pet can also become irritated and lead to an infection. Vets said boarding also becomes problematic because the filtration systems in those facilities aren't used to dealing with smoke.
"During the height of the day, when it's hot and the air quality index is over 150-160, I wouldn't be walking your dog," Keehner said.
More frequent medication often helps struggling pets get through these hazy days.
