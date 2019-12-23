LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water has completed a two-year pipeline extension project that will bring up to 7 million gallons of water to customers in Shelbyville.
Officials with Louisville Water Company said they started service with Shelbyville Water in order to reach more people south of Interstate 64 and work on economic growth in the area. Louisville Water installed a 10-mile water main along the highway to connect with Shelbyville near Highway 55.
"Our goal is to provide our customers with safe and high-quality drinking water," said Louisville Water President and CEO, Spencer Bruce. "Regional solutions are key to supporting a community's needs and planning ahead for growth."
Louisville Water has worked with Shelbyville Water, West Shelby and North Shelby to bring an additional water supply to Shelby County.
The project started in Nov. 2017.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Water breaks ground on new water main in Shelby County
- Louisville Water to build pipeline, sell water to Shelbyville
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.