LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company got help repairing a water main break from an unlikely source this week.
A robot helped repair a 30-inch pipe in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, according to a news release. The robot, which is equipped with electromagnetic and acoustic sensors, was able to check for leaks and assess the strength of the pipe.
Typically when there's a water main break, the street buckles, water gushes from the ground and then the road is closed for repair. The robot's work enabled Louisville Water Company to find the problem underground before the streets flooded and helped drivers avoid traffic headaches.
The water company says it has fixed more than 500 water main breaks in 2019.
"We have an aging infrastructure like most cities," said Tim Krause, vice president and chief engineer of the Louisville Water Company. "We have some pipes in excess of 100 years old. So that's why we started on this program to do this inspection: We're trying to repair the pipes in a proactive manor versus waiting on them to break."
The utility company started using robot technology 10 years ago and spent about $30 million on pipe repairs.
