LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water Company flows into the future with a nod to the past.
More than $6 million dollars of renovations to Pumping Station No. 3 recently wrapped up after two years. At 100 years old, the historic building had its windows and doors restored, as well as its huge steam engine called the Quiet Giant.
"Today it is not operational, but it is a huge testament to the engineering and innovation that goes into every glass of water that Louisville Water makes," said Kelley Dearing Smith, with Louisville Water Company.
To tour Pumping Station No. 3, call the WaterWorks Museum at 502-897-1481
