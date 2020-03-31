LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company introduced a catchy jingle to help keep people safe.
The video featuring Louisville Water's mascot, Tapper, is designed to teach both kids and adults the proper way to wash your hands.
The company said it hopes after families watch the video, they share it with friends.
The Louisville Water website also includes instructions for a simple science experiment to show how germs spread and educational resources for parents and teachers. The activities were developed with Centers for Disease Controls recommendations for hand washing and public health.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.