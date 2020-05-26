LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the Louisville Water Company (LWC) thousands of dollars after an employee was killed in July of 2019.
OSHA issued the $7,000 fine on on Jan. 14 of this year. The water company then contested the fine on Feb. 7.
The report from OSHA doesn't explain exactly why it decided to fine the water company, but in late July two workers, Jimmy Stone and Chad Harper, were fixing a water hydrant at 23rd and Oak Streets in the Park Hill neighborhood when two cars crashed in the intersection.
One of the vehicles hit both of the workers, and Stone died from his injuries. OSHA then launched an investigation.
WDRB has reached out to LWC for comment but has not yet heard back.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.