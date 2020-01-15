LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company is launching a hand-washing blitz to keep people from getting the flu.
The "Clean Hands Up" initiative is part of the water company's education program.
Employees and Bellarmine University nursing students are visiting schools and community organizations in Louisville's south end to educate students on the proper way to wash their hands.
Students will also learn how germs spread, where they hide, and how to block germs when someone coughs or sneezes.
"It's certainly a tool that they are going to need for their whole lives," said Channa Newman, a spokesperson for the Louisville Water Company. "I know a lot of adults who don't do a good job washing their hands, so if we can get them early and remind them of what they can do to prevent things, then that's really important."
The health department says the flu is widespread in Louisville and Kentucky right now. More than 4,000 flu cases have been confirmed in Louisville this season.
