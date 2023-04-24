LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company recently released its annual water quality report, which the Louisville Pure Tap program received high marks for quality, taste and value.
"The community can trust Louisville Water to produce and deliver high-quality drinking water," Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications and marketing for Louisville Water said in the news release. "It’s important to be informed about your water quality. This report highlights the work our scientists do every day in their commitment to public health and protecting your drinking water.”
The annual Water Quality Report is required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and specifies the treatment process, sources of drinking water and the value of the Louisville Pure Tap program.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.