LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company’s 2019 budget includes $105 million for capital improvement and replacement projects.
Much of the budget every year is dedicated to maintain treatment facilities and pipes. Crews will also be installing new water mains in 2019, like they did in the Norton Commons area this year.
“First and foremost, it’s about water quality,” said Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications and marketing for Louisville Water Company. “And it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure what comes out of your tap is the highest quality.”
In 2018, Louisville Water utilized robots to monitor water mains, and the company intends to do more of that in the coming year. The budget includes $20 million for inspecting and repairing large water mains and $11 million for neighborhood water mains.
“We can really put an electronic device, a robot of sort, in that pipe and try to predict a potential problem with that pipe,” Dearing Smith said. “So that we can fix it before something happens.
Engineers believe by being proactive, the city has avoided 80 water main breaks.
Louisville Water also sets aside several million dollars every year to handle any emergency water main breaks or repairs that might pop up unexpectedly. In early 2018, that rainy day fund came in handy with nearly 300 water main breaks due to the severely cold temperatures.
Outside of standard maintenance projects, Louisville Water will also be working on several improvement projects. For decades, contractors have been replacing lead service lines with copper.
“In the 1980s, we estimated we had about 70,000 lead service lines,” Dearing Smith said. “So we began a program to eliminate those lines.”
That program is scheduled to wrap up next year. There are about 1,000 lines left to replace, and those will be split up into three main projects. Dearing Smith said Louisville Water will communicate with home owners well ahead of the project starting so that everyone knows what to expect.
To see if you have lead service lines leading to your home, click here and type in your Louisville Water account number.
But the quality comes at a cost. Water rates will increase by about 91 cents per month for the average customer.
“We like to think we’re a good deal, and we realize that affordability is really important,” Dearing Smith said. “We do partner with the Community Ministries here in Louisville. Our foundation provides money to those ministries so that if you have any trouble paying your water and sewer bill, you can go to the ministries and get assistance that way.”
The company will also begin to provide water to Shelbyville residents in the summer of 2019, when crews finish installing the new water main along I-64.
“By doing that, we’re able to give them that water that they need, but we’re also able to provide a revenue source,” Dearing Smith said.
Louisville Water already provides service to Hardin County parts of Shelby County. The regional water operations are expected to provide an added $5.9 million in revenue in 2019. That will be an increase from the $5.3 million in revenue for 2018.
