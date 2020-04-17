LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company has turned its historic landmark green in an effort to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
The iconic water tower on River Road and Zorn Avenue was part of the water company's original 1860 operations. Today, it is home to the WaterWorks Museum, and the oldest standing ornamental tower in the United States. It is now lit in green lighting to recognize the lives lost to the virus.
The lights at Louisville Water Company's downtown officer are also green.
