LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers could be knocking at the door pretending to work for the Louisville Water Company.
Amid reports of such incidents, the utilities company put out these tips to protect yourself:
- Ask for identification. All workers have badges with their names and photos.
- Look for a marked vehicle with the company logo.
- Call the police if you think someone is posing as a Louisville Water Company employee in an effirt to enter your home.
- Call the Louisville Water Company customers service line at 1-888-535-6262 to report any concerns.
The utilities company said it's rare that any worker would ever need to get inside a customer's home.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.