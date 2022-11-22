LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville water will raise its rates to help offset increased costs to keep drinking water clean.
That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said.
For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can expect to pay about $27.
Louisville Water said inflation is hitting hard. Chemicals to help treat water, along with construction materials to maintain water mains have increased anywhere from roughly 30% to 50%.
The change takes effect Jan. 1.
