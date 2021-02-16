LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The extremely cold temperatures in the forecast for this week could cause pipes to freeze in some homes, but there some steps to take to prevent that from happening.
The Louisville Water Company has a few tips:
First, you should know the location of your pipes, and take action if any are exposed to the extreme cold.
"If you have faucets that back up against an outside wall, that's the area where you might consider opening the doors or letting that small trickle of water run," said Kelly Dearing Smith.
In case the pipes freeze and burst anyway, you should know the location of your water shutoff valve. It's typically in a basement or near the water heater.
If you're leaving your home for a while when bitter cold is expected, you should consider shutting off the water to prevent coming home to a huge mess.
