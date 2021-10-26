LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars are going toward improving infrastructure in Kentucky.
Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville to present Louisville Water Company and Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) with checks to replace and repair aging infrastructure.
"These projects are going to be invaluable to the lives of Louisvillians far into the future," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
The funding is coming from the Better Kentucky Plan's 250 million dollar Cleaner Water Grant Program. Projects across the Commonwealth are getting funding through the program.
In total, Jefferson County is getting more than $14 million to fund three projects.
The first project through Louisville Water, known as the West Muhammad Ali Project, will replace more than 1.4 miles of aging water main and improve the reliability of water service in West Louisville.
"Areas like the West End have been left out in far too many of these moments, so I'm proud that along with these companies and the mayor, we're doing this right," said Beshear.
The work is expected to begin in spring 2022 and last around eight months. The state award fully covers the cost of the project.
Louisville Water's second project, known as the Oak Street Project will also begin in spring 2022.
The original water main there was installed in 1892 and it helps take water from the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant to downtown and parts of south Louisville. Due to its age and problems in recent years, 3.8 miles of pipe will be replaced.
"Since October of 2003, Louisville Water has had to spend more than $1.3 million dollars to repair leaks to that main. This project is going to replace it," said Beshear.
According to Louisville Water, the Oak Street Project is a multi-year project. This state award covers about one-third of the cost of the project.
"The work that we do at the Louisville Water Company, most of our projects have a generational impact. They affect the community. Your children, your grandchildren, your great grandchildren will be using the water from these pipes for the next 50, 60, 70, maybe even the next 130 years. Pretty amazing," said Louisville Water President and CEO Spencer Bruce.
The project for MSD is to improve Paddy's Run Pumping Station, which was built in 1953. It protects more than 70,000 local homes from flooding and sewer overflows.
"We cannot risk the failure of any flood pump station or any waste water treatment plant or any pump station because all these assets are aging," said James Parrot, executive director MSD.
Parrot said the investment in infrastructure is needed now.
Louisville Water said customers will not lose service during the projects.
