LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water offered tips to prevent your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop later this week.
Officials said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months.
The amount of cold air coming into a home and around water pipes can be limited, the company said in a news release Monday. LWC suggests wrapping any exposed pipes with insulating material that can be purchased from a hardware store.
Covering outside vents in a crawl space can also help prevent freezing pipes from winter winds.
Officials also said homes with a slab foundation should keep their garage door closed, as "some water pipes are located under concrete floors in the garage."
The company suggests running a small, steady stream of water from a cold water faucet "in an area of the home where pipes are exposed or have frozen in the past." The water flow can help prevent it from freezing as well as open cabinet doors to allow heat to surround pipes.
Additionally, officials said it's important to locate your water shutoff valve, "regardless of the weather," so that in the event of a burst pipe, turning off the water can help minimize potential damage. Valves should also be tagged with a waterproof hanger or ribbon, which can be obtained through Louisville Water.
