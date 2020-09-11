LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company is launching a new program to encourage more local, small businesses to take advantage of the company’s millions of dollars worth of projects done every year.
Louisville Water has been working to create the Small Business Equity program for more than a year. The company’s vice president of communications and marketing, Kelley Dearing Smith, said it’s important to launch the program now when local businesses need all the support they can get during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re local, and we want to support and grow our local economy,” Dearing Smith said. “To put it in perspective, we have been a locally-owned business for 160 years. We’re one of the oldest local businesses in Louisville. And every day, we are doing millions of dollars of work in this community.”
Every year, Louisville Water spends around $134 million on capital projects and maintenance in order to deliver safe, clean water to customers. The company already has relationships with area small businesses for many projects, but Dearing Smith said they “want to do better” through this program.
Small businesses will need to register and meet certain qualifications. Once approved, it will be easier and quicker to be approved for Louisville Water projects.
“It’s an opportunity to not only get your foot in the door and do some work with Louisville Water but perhaps grow your business and be part of some of the larger work we do, too. And we’re also increasing the opportunities for minority and women-owned business to work with us,” Dearing Smith said.
They’re looking to work with a variety of businesses beyond science and engineering that can do everything like signage, branding, constructio, and more.
“It’s the uniforms that our crew members might wear. It can be the ID badges that we have. It can be the letterhead that you receive something from us. It could be the Louisville Pure Tap program. There are reusable water bottles that we hand out,” Dearing Smith said.
The projects will fall into two different categories: those valued under $30,000 and those up to $250,000. For any project under $30,000, Louisville Water Company employees will be able to work directly with program members without needing to go through a bidding process. For those larger, more expensive projects, program members would be part of the pool of businesses Louisville Water would advertise to in the bidding process.
Business-owners wanting to apply or learn more about the program can click here. Louisville Water will also be hosting a workshop on Sept. 15. The procurement team will work directly with business-owners to help register and understand the certification process.
Metro Government also announced a task force this week that will help diversify the suppliers related to capital projects in order to support more Black-, minority-, female-, and disabled-owned businesses.
