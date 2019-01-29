Louisville Water warns of scam artists impersonating employees to gain access to homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company said someone is impersonating employees and trying to gain access to customers’ homes.
There were at least two instances of the attempted scam on Monday, according to a Louisville Water spokesperson. The two customers made the company aware of the attempts shortly after they happened.
“If it’s planned work where maybe we do have to change the meter or do something on your street, you would typically get a postcard from us or something on the door,” said Louisville Water spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith
The scammers were claiming they needed to “change a meter” inside the homes.
“That is not something that Louisville Water Company would not show up just unannounced just to do,” Dearing Smith said.
But this is not the first time someone has tried this.
“This happens more frequently than we like to see it,” Dearing Smith said. “Sometimes, it’s someone wanting to get inside your house to scope it out or try and find something.”
According to the Better Business Bureau, utility companies are often used as fronts for scams, because they are generally essentially needs for homeowners.
“We get phone calls with Louisville Water Company, LG&E, cable-internet providers [and] garbage collections,” BBB spokeswoman Mindy Eaton said. “We get these calls every single week about people claiming to be with these utility companies.”
Louisville Water recommends the first step customers should take if they are unsure whether someone is an employee is to look for a logo.
“If it's a crew member, you're absolutely going to see us in a hard hat and a safety vest,” Dearing Smith said. “We're always going to have identification with us. Most importantly, you as a customer should ask to see our ID.”
Louisville Metro Police were made aware of the scam attempt as well.
