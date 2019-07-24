LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With NOAH'S abrupt closing, several wedding venues around Louisville are trying to help those brides affected.
From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Grand Lion Events is inviting all brides-to-be to their venue at 2385 N. Preston Hwy. in Shepherdsville. They're offering discounted prices on all of their amenities.
"I couldn't believe that this happened, so I'm like, 'OK, what can we do?'" said Marissa Alvarez, owner of Grand Lion Event Center.
Alvarez had several brides reach out to her when NOAH'S announced it was closing, and she's trying to help them get a venue quick.
"We want to do what we can to assist them, and as an equivalent premier venue at the Ice House, we can make that transition very easily and hopefully save them some money in the process just to make them feel a little bit better about the best day of their life," Alvarez said.
Along with them, Ice House Weddings is offering a 20% discount to any of the brides who had their wedding canceled because of the closure.
"It's not only putting them in an emotional bind," said Erica Outlaw with Ice house. "It's putting them in a financial bind as well."
Some of the brides still haven't been refunded thousands of dollars that were used as a down payment, and many brides are losing faith that they'll ever see that money again.
NOAH'S will officially close Aug. 12.
