LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she drove drunk into the scene of a fatal crash.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said a pedestrian who was crossing Dixie Highway, near St. Paul Church Road, was hit by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes just after 11 p.m. Saturday. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Less than an hour later, as police were still investigating the crash scene, 28-year-old Amber Schoenbaechler was driving while intoxicated with two children under the age of 6 inside the vehicle, according to an arrest report.
Police say she drove her 2020 Kia Forte around three police vehicles that were blocking the scene. According to the arrest report, she drove southbound in the northbound lanes, into oncoming traffic, over the median and into the scene of the fatal crash.
When an officer tried to stop her, she allegedly drove straight toward the police vehicle, as if to hit it head-on, before stopping.
Police say Schoenbaechler smelled strongly of alcohol and had red, glossy eyes and slurred speech. According to the arrest report, she claimed she did not see the police vehicle. Police say there was an open container of alcohol inside the car.
Schoenbaechler was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, the prohibited possession of an open alcoholic beverage contained in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and wanton endangerment.
She was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.